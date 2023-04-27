AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,310,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,272,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

