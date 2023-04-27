Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 572,706 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GETY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

