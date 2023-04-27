Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $771,080.00.

SWAV stock opened at $285.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

