Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $363.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.19. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.