Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.92.
About Erste Group Bank
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.