Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

