Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,907 shares of company stock valued at $928,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

