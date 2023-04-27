CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,984,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

