SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
SCYNEXIS Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
See Also
