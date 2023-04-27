SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Update

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

