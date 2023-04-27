Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Oscar Fanjul Sells 5,500 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

