Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently:

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $113.50 to $115.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/13/2023 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/11/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $147.00.

3/3/2023 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

