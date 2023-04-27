Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,905,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,317,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 54,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 257,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

