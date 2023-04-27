Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
VKQ opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
