Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Grows By 32.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFEU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

