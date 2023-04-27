Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.03 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 154.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

