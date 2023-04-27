DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUET. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. DUET Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

