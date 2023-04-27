AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 172.7% in April

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmeraMex International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
About AmeraMex International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeraMex International (AMMX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.