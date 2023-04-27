AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 172.7% in April

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

