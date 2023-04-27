Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

VVOS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 190.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.