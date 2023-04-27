Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

VVOS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 190.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Further Reading

