Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

