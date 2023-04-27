Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Declines By 58.5%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 1,388,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DROOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.80) to GBX 159 ($1.99) in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.14) to GBX 88 ($1.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

