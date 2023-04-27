Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Decreases By 58.1%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 429,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

