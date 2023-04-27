Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 170.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

