Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,115 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 648,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 74,999 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period.

CMCA stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

