Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Increases By 32.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 95,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,827 shares of company stock worth $739,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $516.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

