ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.