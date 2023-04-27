ProShare Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.02 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.28.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

