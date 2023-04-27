ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

