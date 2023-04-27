PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

PBF opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.