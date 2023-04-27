ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

