ProShare Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

