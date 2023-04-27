ProShare Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Maximus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MMS stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

