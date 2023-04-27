ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,458,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

