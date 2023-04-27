ProShare Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 501,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

