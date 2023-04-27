OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,523 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,196,000 after acquiring an additional 166,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

