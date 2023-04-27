12,632 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 893.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,497 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.83 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2399 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.79.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.