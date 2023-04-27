OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,324 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $8.99 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

