Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,879 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.