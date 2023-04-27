Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,240 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $254.13 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.98.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,494 shares of company stock worth $17,928,932. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.