Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

OIH opened at $268.80 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $336.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.85.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.