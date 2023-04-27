179,115 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CCGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

