Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,474 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,800.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,592 shares of company stock worth $2,453,601. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.