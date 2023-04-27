Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 16,631 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

