Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $355.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

