Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

