Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 59,182 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of M.D.C. worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

