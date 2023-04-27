Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 19,292 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.