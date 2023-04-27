Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.9 %

ABBV opened at $161.80 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

