Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $199.51 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $221.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.01 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Argus lifted their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.48.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

