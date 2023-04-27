Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.