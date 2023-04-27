Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,089 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

