Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,621 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

GHL stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 million, a PE ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.