Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,079 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $403.14 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.07 and its 200-day moving average is $416.71.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

